Couple finishes ‘out of this world’ renovation

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — In a land far, far away — or in the Kansas City metro — sits Ian Reeves and Kayla Mason’s home, which stands out.

“Got a lead for this one,” Reeves said. “I went and looked at it and was like, ‘Wow, this is a really unique, cool house.’” “I immediately wanted to buy it,” he continued. “Probably overpaid for it a little bit.”

He and Mason, his wife, are hoping to get some of that money back by doing what they both do best: flipping it.

“It was pretty bad,” Reeves said. “A lot of mold. A lot of leaks. And, it was kind of a borderline hoarder house… Just had trash everywhere and pretty much every service had to be touched.”

There were extensive repairs and renovations, including work on the preexisting conversation pit.

“Conversation pit was a big thing,” Reeves said. “I think late 60s that it kind of started. A lot of mid-century homes had it. It’s like a fire pit indoors, basically.”

Now, they have a beautiful home that looks literally out of this world.

“One of the challenges with this house is nothing is square,” Reeves said.

That’s because the home may have a little bit of the Star Wars force…

“Well, you don’t typically get spaceship houses,” said Photographer Samantha Ward. “So, there is not anything that comes to mind. We just had a unique house, so we decided to have a little fun with it.”

Ward is behind the unique home’s even more unique real estate listing, which takes the spaceship concept to a whole other level with dinosaurs and a UFO sighting.

“Getting a lot of attention, which is good,” Ward said. “It’s a fun house and it deserves it.”

It’s attention that the neighborhood is truly hopping on board with.

“The ones that stopped by at the open house, they have been living down the street for 53 years,” Mason said. “So, they remember coming over when Kate had just built it.”

“They were really happy with the renovations and the progress on the house,” Mason added.

Reeves said the home was initially going to be an Airbnb. However, due to new regulations in the city, they decided to sell it.

