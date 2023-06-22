LGBTQ advocates say Marietta church billboards target community

By Amanda Rose

Click here for updates on this story

ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) — Anger, shock, and pain are some of the emotions that overwhelmed Darian Aaron as he looked up to see a rainbow billboard on Cobb County Parkway in Smyrna which says “proud to be delivered.”

“They are basically demonizing folks who identify as LGBT and that is a very harmful message to send,” said Aaron, director of local news U.S. South at GLAAD, an LGBTQ media advocacy group.

The billboard is one of several in metro Atlanta promoting ‘proudtobedelivered.com,’ a site that appears to be run by Worship with Wonders Church in Marietta.

If you head to the link at the bottom of the billboard, you’ll find what the website calls “stories of freedom” highlighting people who are now “free” from their LGBTQ lifestyles after finding God.

“It’s perplexing to me as a queer person because I don’t see my identity, my sexual orientation, is something to be delivered from. I actually believe it is a God-given gift,” said Aaron.

Aaron says the billboards target the LGBTQ community using the pride flag as its backdrop.

Atlanta News First reached out to Worship with Wonders Church and received a statement that says, in part:

“The Bible is clear that any sin separates us from god… Worship with Wonders Church is committed to discipling those who are seeking freedom from a sinful lifestyle and praying with those who are believing for the freedom of loved ones.”

When asked about the colors of the billboard, the church says the rainbow theme highlights the “7 colors of the original rainbow, indicative of the covenant God made with man in Genesis 9:13, not the 6 colors used by the LGBTQIA+ community.”

Although Aaron understands the billboards fall under freedom of speech, he says it’s not freedom without consequences.

“Digital billboards are not cheap. That money could have been used to feed the homeless, the poor, but we’re pouring thousands of dollars into anti-LGBTQ messaging and that’s troubling,” he said.

The church didn’t answer when we asked how long they plan to keep the billboards up.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.