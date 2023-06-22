Man caught sleeping between children in Nashville short-term rental property

By Sharon Danquah

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — It sounds like something from a child’s nightmare, but police said for one mother staying here in a short-term rental, it was a reality. She found a stranger sleeping in her kid’s bed on Saturday.

This happened at a complex on Seventh Avenue North. The woman told Metro Police she found a man sleeping between two of her children. When she woke him up, he lunged at her.

“That would feel like waking up in a nightmare,” Mike Steppe said.

Steppe is talking about what one woman said she and her husband walked into while staying in the Sonder short-term rental building he’s is staying at.

“My body would be in fight or flight mode immediately if I found a stranger in the apartment in between my children,” Steppe said.

The woman told Metro Police after stepping out, she and her husband came back to their short-term rental around 3 a.m. Saturday, and when they walked into their unit they found a man sleeping in-between their two children on a pull-out couch.

“Things like that freak me out,” Cassie Chatham said.

The woman took a quick picture of what she saw, then took a video of her waking the man up when he lunged at her and ran out.

“I can’t imagine the reaction I would have to that; it would be just complete shock,” Adriana Corio said.

But Corio, who’s also staying in the same building, is shocked for more than one reason.

“To me, it’s really surprising just because of the level of security that this building has, like you can’t even get through the front door without an access code let alone into a room,” Corio said.

When the woman called police, officers say they found 31-year-old Tanner Tamsin on the first floor of the building. He was arrested and charged with aggravated burglary and assault.

“You could think you can trust a place that has security like this,” Corio said.

While police don’t know how the man got inside the unit, renters like Steppe said they will be double checking their locks.

“Maybe there was some sort of glitch in the computer system that didn’t lock the door. I don’t know. I guess they’ll l just have to be more investigation into it to figure out what the actual cause was,” Steppe said.

WSMV4 reached out to Sonder Holdings with questions about security, but the company has not responded. Renters there on Wednesday said they hope they’re safe staying there.

