New York DEC Rangers rescue puppy on McKenzie Mountain in North Elba

By Michael Cusanelli

NORTH ELBA, New York (WPTZ) — New York DEC Rangers helped facilitate a heartwarming reunion on Sunday after they helped to rescue a lost puppy with its owner in North Elba.

On June 18, the Ray Brook dispatch emailed Ranger O’Connor about a lost dog on McKenzie Mountain. O’Connor reached out to the dog’s owner, who said they had to unclip the 4-month-old puppy, Wilson, while navigating a rock scramble.

The puppy subsequently ran away, and the owner could not locate him due to a malfunction with the dog’s tracking device. The dog spent the night in the woods alone, according to the owner.

Rangers said that at 11 a.m. the following day the puppy approached a group of hikers with a dog, who were able to leash him and call his owner.

O’Connor and Ranger Ordway were able to meet up with the hikers several minutes later and help the puppy down the trail where he was reunited with his owner.

