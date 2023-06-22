TN Achieves asks for 9,000 mentors across the state to help students go to college

By Tony Sloan

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WTVF) — New data shows Tennessee is seeing some of the largest numbers of students going to college directly after high school. Tennessee Achieves says with that success comes a need for 9,000 more mentors across the state.

If you have a heart for helping students, they want you to register.

Their numbers show Davidson County needs 728 volunteers, the most in our area. Rutherford County needs 557 volunteers. Williamson County needs 441. All in all, middle Tennessee needs around 3,000 volunteers needed to help students further their education and have access to more resources.

The good news is Tennessee’s Class of 2022 saw a 1.5 % point increase in students entering college directly after high school. This year the state made changes to the mentoring program due to challenges from the pandemic.

Mentors gained nearly four extra months to work directly with students on their college-going journey. The extra time allowed for a return to in-person mentor-student meetings.

Mentors attend one in-person meeting hosted at the student’s high school and can choose the high school they serve.

The deadline to register as a mentor is October 20th. The president of TN achieves says anyone willing to support and encourage local students will make a meaningful and lasting impact.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.