TN GOP lawmakers received threatening letters containing unknown white powder from ‘liberal activist’, press secretary says

By Caleb Wethington

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Tennessee House Republicans received threatening letters containing an unknown white powder on Thursday, according to Press Secretary Jennifer Easton.

Easton says the letters contained threats made by a “liberal activist” specifically targeting Republicans.

The sixth floor of the Cordell Hull Building is on lockdown while Homeland Security and first responders investigate the incident. All other employees and members in the building are safe, Easton said.

Sources tell WSMV4 that the offices the envelopes were delivered to have been evacuated. Other offices and people inside the building have been instructed to not open their mail and stay in their offices until further notice.

Nashville Fire Department says crews responded to the building due to the suspicious letters. Wearing protective suits and air tanks, crews were able to test the substance, NFD said. Multiple other responding agencies are on the scene investigating.

No one has been transported to the hospital and no reports of injuries have been made, according to Nashville Fire.

