WATCH: Man in Detroit sets gas station on fire with blowtorch

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

DETROIT, Michigan (WNEM) — Detroit police said they arrested a man in Detroit, accused of starting a fire inside a gas station that injured one person.

Police tweeted the video from the incident, in it you can see the man having a verbal exchange with the clerk before emptying the trash can and lighting it on fire with a blowtorch. The fire happened early Tuesday morning on West 7 Mile on the city’s west side.

The clerk suffered first-degree burns from the fire and was treated at a hospital.

The incident is still under investigation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.