2 Pennsylvania bills aim to eliminate emissions testing for newer vehicles

By Christopher DeRose

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — Residents in Butler County know they do not need to get a yearly emissions test on their vehicle but here in Allegheny County, it’s required by state law.

However, that could soon change.

The question is: are emissions tests needed in newer vehicles that are already designed to cut emissions?

Some lawmakers are saying no and that is the debate happening right now in Harrisburg.

On Wednesday, two bills were passed in the capital – Senate Bill 561 and Senate Bill 562. SB561 would exempt cars less than five years old from the test because the cars rarely fail. SB562 would add seven more counties to the dozens that are completely exempt from emissions testing. In our region, that would be Westmoreland, Mercer, Cambria, and Blair counties.

These two bills are essentially saying that since new vehicles already pass inspection coming off of the lot, Pennsylvania’s newer cars shouldn’t have to be subject to a $40, unnecessary test.

Both bills have bipartisan support but those who oppose them are saying that people can’t just trust that newer cars have less emissions.

Jeffrey Witscher, owner of Honor Automotive in Ross Township thinks these bills are a good idea and he said cars made within the last five years shouldn’t have to worry about an emissions test.

“A car that’s five years old or younger should have no problems passing an emissions test,” he said.

He also said that a safety inspection on a car or truck is important for everyone, but when it comes to new emissions laws in the Commonwealth, it should be all or nothing.

“It should be everywhere if it’s going to be anywhere,: he added. “The safety inspection is very important. We get a lot of cars in here that are literally dangerous on the road. A lot of cars are in great shape, but with emissions, a lot of people just don’t have a lot of money right now. This would save them 30 bucks or better and that goes a long way.”

Currently, 25 counties in the Commonwealth require vehicle emissions testing every year to improve air quality to combat pollution.

So, will the government get in gear?

Time will tell.

The two bills now head to the Pennsylvania House for consideration.

