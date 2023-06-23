‘I miss you’: Family seeking answers on daughter’s murder

By Brianna Owczarzak

SAGINAW CO., Michigan (WNEM) — The family of a woman found dead is still looking for answers more than a year after their daughter’s death.

Megan Lynne Drumhiller, 31-years-old, was found dead at a home on Ridgeland Drive in Carrollton Township in January 2022 during a wellness check.

“Meg, I miss you, I miss your smile, and your pretty face. I miss the way you would always say ‘hi mom’ and ‘love you’ every time we spoke,” said Megan’s mother, Lynette Drumhiller.

The Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office discussed new evidence at a press conference on Thursday, June 22. The evidence points towards murder as the cause of death.

“Megan did not take her own life intentionally or accidently. And nor did she die of a natural cause. Her life was violently taken, and her killer is still walking free,” said Justin Near, the Drumhiller family’s spokesperson.

It’s been a year and a half since Megan was found dead by police inside her house.

“From the very beginning, we were told repeatedly by law enforcement that Megan was not the victim of a random killing. There were no signs of a break in. Megan likely knew and trusted her killer and she let this person into her home. Yet nearly 18 months later this person is still free in the Saginaw community,” said Tim Drumhiller, Megan’s father.

Megan’s family said there were many missteps in the initial investigation that may have potentially delayed the case from being solved.

“I feel like we were naïve in the beginning. We kept waiting for things to get done and we couldn’t figure out – they were talking about doing certain things and they weren’t getting done,” Lynette recounted. “That made us angry because if he doesn’t drive here how can you interview people, how can you check cameras? And sure enough, a lot of that had not happened. Just imagined had those cameras been checked. We could’ve had results in a week, we could’ve known.”

The family is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and successful conviction of Megan’s killer.

“In addition, we have hired a private investigator to assist in law enforcement investigation. That person will remain anonymous for the time being in order to be more effective in gathering evidence,” Tim said.

Megan’s death certificate states she died of strangulation. Her family said the new investigation has put them a lot closer to bringing her killer to justice.

”They did more in the first couple of days than I think had been done the previous six months. We’re hoping today helps get us to that point,” Tim said.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s office or Crime Stoppers.

