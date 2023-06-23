Lifeguard towers vandalized after they were painted to celebrate LGBTQ Pride

By Ashley Mackey

SANTA MONICA, California (KABC) — On Saturday, the city of Santa Monica unveiled two towers on Ginger Rogers Beach painted to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community and Pride month.

By Monday, lifeguards discovered some disturbing vandalism while on their morning patrols.

Windows were smashed out, leaving shards of glass on the ground. The damage is mostly on the inside.

Lifeguard officials say nothing of significance was taken from inside and repairs on both towers have already begun. In the meantime, both towers are still operable.

“Hate will not win,” said county Supervisor Lindsey Horvath. “Not today, not ever. We will repair the tower and continue to fight the extremism that has given rise to acts of hate like this because the only way to fight hate is with love”

A police report was filed but it is unclear if the vandalism is being investigated as a hate crime.

