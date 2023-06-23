Massachusetts daycare worker accused of taking nude pictures of children

By WBZ Digital staff

TYNGSBORO, Massachusetts (WBZ) — A woman who worked at a day care in Tyngsboro has been arrested for allegedly taking nude images of children.

Federal prosecutors say 38-year-old Lindsay Groves of Hudson, NH worked at Creative Minds in Tyngsboro. Between May 2022 and this month, she allegedly took pictures of kids at the day care during bathroom breaks and sent them to someone via text messages.

Investigators say they found at least four images of kids, but thousands of text messages on the topic.

“These messages allegedly included discussion about, and transfer of, explicit photographs that Groves had taken of children while employed at Creative Minds – including at least four sexually explicit images of children who appear to be approximately three to five years old,” the U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts said.

Groves was charged with one count of sexual exploitation of children and one count of distribution of child pornography. Groves, who is currently in custody, will appear in federal court in Boston at a later date.

Stacie Laughton, 39 of Derry, NH, was also arrested Thursday in connection with the investigation. Nashua Police charged Laughton with distribution of child sexual abuse images. She will be arraigned at Hillsborough Superior Court on Friday.

Members of the public who have questions, concerns or information regarding this case should call 617-748-3274.

