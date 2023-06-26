Good Samaritan rescues family after home fire

By Caleb Califano

Click here for updates on this story

JUNO BEACH, Florida (WPBF) — A Good Samaritan’s heroic intervention saved the lives of a pregnant woman and her 2-year-old child as their home went up in flames in Juno Beach.

The incident captured on video shows Evangelo Para sprinting towards the house, alerting Taylor Smith’s wife and child about the imminent danger. Para even went the extra mile and moved their car to prevent it from getting damaged.

“He moved the car, he saved the day. It was a very hot fire, and it spread fast. I have no doubt he saved their lives,” said Smith, who wasn’t home at the time.

Para happened to be in the area on a business trip and stumbled upon the scene by chance. Initially driving to the wrong address, Para spotted the smoke and immediately banged on the door to alert the trapped occupants.

“He had a wrong address. He was going down the wrong street. Kind of lost, saw the smoke banged on the door and got my wife and child out the house,” said Smith.

While the Smiths’ home suffered significant damage due to the fire, all of them are expected to be OK. They hope to be moved back into their home in the next few months.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.