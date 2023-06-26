Lizzo creates $50,000 scholarship for Black student studying music at University of Houston

By KTRK Staff

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — We don’t need a DNA test to know that Lizzo has a good heart, is the queen of self-esteem, and loves to give back.

The Alief native announced a $50,000 scholarship for a Black student at the University of Houston as part of a Juneteenth celebration.

The “Sasha Be Flooting” scholarship is for UH students who applied to study at the Moores School of Music.

“We are deeply grateful to Lizzo for her generosity and commitment to supporting the generation of music students. This scholarship will be life-changing for one young artist — it will create opportunities and open doors that will make a lasting impact on the student and their journey towards a music career,” the university said in a statement.

Lizzo herself attended the University of Houston, where she studied Flute and was in the Spirit of Houston band. With this scholarship, she hopes to help a student who is following in her footsteps.

The winner will be announced soon.

