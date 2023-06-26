‘Remain vigilant’: 3 people stabbed, beaten to death in home, search on for killer

By Todd Kazakiewich

NEWTON, Massachusetts (WCVB) — Newton police are urging residents in the Nonantum neighborhood to remain vigilant Monday after three people were stabbed and beaten to death inside a home in the Massachusetts city.

The victims, a married couple in their 70s and the wife’s mother, who was in her 90s, were found dead Sunday inside a home on Broadway.

A friend who went to the home after the family did not show up for mass at Our Lady of Help of Christians found the victims on what was supposed to be a weekend of celebrating a 50th wedding anniversary.

“Their 50th anniversary was to be celebrated in a blessing after communion at the 10 a.m. Mass. When they didn’t show up – I can’t go into the details about who discovered them – but we became notified, and myself and a number of the staff spent the day there,” said the Rev. Dan Riley of Our Lady Help of Christians.

Preliminary investigation suggests that there were signs of forced entry into the home, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said.

“Three beloved parishioners – salt of the earth people, just great, great people – and it’s a terrible tragedy,” Riley said.

Authorities sent an urgent message to neighbors to lock their doors and windows and pay attention to their surroundings.

Investigators are also looking into an attempted break-in that happened on Brookside Avenue, about a half mile from the murders — saying, at this point — it’s unclear if the two are connected.

“We have no reason at this point to believe there is a connection. That’s why we are concerned particularly about the safety issue,” Ryan said. “That’s why we are asking people if you hear something, you see something, don’t investigate yourself. Call the police department.”

Authorities are also asking people to check doorbell cameras or home security systems for any video that could help police.

“I am very concerned with such a violent crime taking place whereas these individuals could be, are still at large,” Newton Police Department Chief John Carmichael Jr. said.

The incident has left neighbors on edge.

“Just shock. I mean, this is a safe neighborhood. You don’t have murders in Newton or Nonantum,” neighbor Jack Porter said.

Parishioners who attended a Monday morning mass were left with questions and grief.

“I’m processing the grief with my faith,” parishioner Mary Ann McLaughlin said.

