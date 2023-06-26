Travelers stranded at RDU as delays, cancellations grow nationwide.

By WRAL Staff

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WRAL) — Airports across the country were scrambling trying to accommodate passengers Monday morning as flight delays and cancellations stack up due to bad weather around the country and equipment problems.

These issues come as more severe weather moves into our area today.

Bright and early in the morning, Raleigh-Durham Internation Airport had 8 cancelled flights on top of 8 delays.

Travelers up and down the the east coast are still dealing with with some lingering impacts from yesterday.

About 8,000 flights nationwide were delayed and nearly 900 canceled as thunderstorms snarled air travel in and out of some of the country’s busiest airports.

On top of that — the FAA also briefly halted departures to major airports serving Washington D.C. for repairs to a power panel that went out at an air traffic control facility.

The FAA said the facility switched to a backup communication system before the issue was eventually resolved.

Ground stops were issued at airports in New York, Baltimore and Washington DC.

This is certainly having a ripple effect at RDU where some travelers expected to come in yesterday are not set to return until this morning.

