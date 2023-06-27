2 arrested in connection with deadly fentanyl overdoses at Waikiki’s Outrigger Reef Hotel

By Matthew Nuttle

Click here for updates on this story

HONOLULU (KITV) — Two people have been arrested in connection with the deadly fentanyl overdose incident at the Outrigger Reef Hotel in Waikiki in early June.

According to the criminal complaint document, Avery Garrard and Keina Drageset were arrested on one count each of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute resulting in death.

First responders were called to the Outrigger Reef Hotel on Sunday, June 4. When EMS arrived, one man was found dead at the scene. EMS also found two other men in critical condition and two women in serious condition. They were all treated and taken to the hospital. On June 5, a second patient died at the hospital.

The two deceased men were later identified as Steven Berengue and Joseph Iseke.

Investigators with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) spoke to the three surviving individuals who said they all met at a concert in Waikiki and later went back to the hotel to do drugs. They told the agents they were unaware the drugs they were doing had been laced with fentanyl.

A forensic investigation of one of the deceased man’s phone turned up a source for the drugs, including a text message exchange of the deal.

On June 23, agents with the DEA and FBI served a search warrant at Drageset’s apartment in the 800 block of Kapiolani Boulevard. Inside, investigators said they found “multiple” baggies that contained suspected drugs on the kitchen table in plain view. Investigators also said they found approximately $100,000 in a safe.

Garrard and Drageset were arrested later on June 23 away from the apartment in a white Tesla. Inside the car, investigators say they found another baggy containing a whiter powdery substance.

During the course of the investigation, authorities say they suspect that between May 24 and June 23, Garrard and Drageset conspired with each other, and with other unknown individuals, to possess and sell 40 grams of fentanyl.

Investigators say the pair was also “part of the distribution chain” that led to the deaths of Berengue and Iseke.

Garrard and Drageset are scheduled to make their initial appearance in court on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. This case remains under investigation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.