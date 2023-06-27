Large sinkhole engulfs SUV along busy Midtown street

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) — A white SUV appears to have fallen into a large sinkhole along Ponce De Leon and Penn Avenue.

The sinkhole reportedly opened on Tuesday just before 3 p.m.

Drivers on the road should plan to use caution and avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stick with Atlanta News First for updates.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.