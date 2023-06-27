McDonald’s crew member wins $10K after being gifted lottery scratch-off

By Mariya Murrow

ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) — A local McDonald’s employee had an extraordinary day of work last month after being gifted a winning lottery ticket worth $10,000.

Unique Murphy, who works at the McDonald’s chain restaurant in Redan, Stone Mountain, won big when her supervisor gifted her a scratch-off as a thank you for her customer satisfaction rate.

When Murphy went on break, she decided to scratch the ticket, realizing very quickly that she had won $10,000. According to the McDonald’s “Thank You Crew,” Murphy immediately called her mom to share the news. She later put the money toward a burial for her sister, who passed away in February.

“Unique Murphy is ready for what the future holds,” wrote Hafzah Khan, public relations coordinator for the campaign. “In the future, she even plans on owning her own store.”

The McDonald’s “Thank You Crew” encourages customers and managers to recognize stand-out employees who are making a difference in their communities.

