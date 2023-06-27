Mini miracles: Babies born at 22 weeks are heading home

By KCCI Staff

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — After living a parent’s worst nightmare, a young couple is beyond excited to finally take their little bundles of joy, home.

“Seeing them well and alive, it’s a miracle,” said Cristal Alvarez, the mother. “It was really scary for us because you know you never really see babies this early make it and we were trying to stay positive. But I know in the back of his head, and my head as well, we didn’t really see them making it, so seeing them now, you know, it’s overwhelming.”

After almost six long months in the NICU at Iowa Methodist Medical Center, Jacob is ready to head home, and Luna should be right behind him.

And it’s not just their parents that are excited, but their discharge is a historical milestone for the hospital.

“They are not only alive, they are alive with good condition, and that’s a big achievement for the team here,” said Samir Alabsi, medical director of the Neonatal Transport Team, Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Blank Children’s Hospital.

Jacob and Luna were born at just 22 weeks, and now they are the first ever babies to be born that early and survive.

They were also the first “twenty-two weekers” Blank has treated, as they did not treat babies that young until 10 days before they were born.

“I said we are ready, and we are prepared to provide the best care to those babies, and they came, and we did it,” said Alabsi.

“Just knowing and hearing about, you know, they’re the first ones, they just make us more thankful that they were able to help them and that- help them overcome this,” said Alvarez. The babies were born on Jan. 11. Both weighed just over a pound.

“It was hard, but you know, the nurses and doctors and everyone were really welcoming and helpful, and until this day, you know, anytime we have a question or just some motivation or guidance, they’ll tell us and help us whenever they can,” Alvarez said.

Now that the twins are reaching their milestones, they are finally ready to head home.

