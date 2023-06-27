Tennessee Tech course trains students for mass shooting situations

By Joylyn Bukovac

COOKEVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Tennessee Tech University is training students to save lives.

There is now a course aimed at what to do during, and after, a mass shooting.

One Tennessee Tech student said what he learned in that class saved his life.

Two weeks ago, John Craw was at a park in Atlanta when he noticed something seemed off. He was able to identify several signs of a potentially armed and dangerous person.

He told his friends they needed to leave just in case.

Shortly after they left, someone opened fire, injuring a bystander.

Craw’s professor says this proves everyone needs to be constantly aware of their surroundings.

“When you see the warning signs, it’s not just one. It’s multiple you look for 2, 3, 4, 5,” explained Mark Warnick, the Tennessee Tech professor. “He saw 3 signs and said, ‘This is not a good situation.’”

Warnick said reporting alarming behaviors can also help law enforcement. He also believes it is important to know first aid so you can help a shooting victim before the ambulance arrives.

