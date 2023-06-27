Tree cutting company working non-stop to keep up with storm debris demand

By Michaila Franklin

JACKSON, Mississippi (WAPT) — After three weeks of damaging storms, A1 Discount Tree and Lawn owner Silas Richmond Jr. said his team is working around the clock to get trees off of people’s homes.

Crews worked to cut up and remove a large pine tree from a home on Ridge Drive in Fondren Monday afternoon.

“You know these guys are professional. I’m glad I’m not in the tree removal business,” said homeowner Howard Randolph.

The family business has been around to see a lot of historic storms, but Richmond said it’d been a while since they’ve seen one that has left behind so much damage.

“I don’t believe we’ve seen anything like this since Hurricane Katrina since I was in college, so it’s been a long time,” said Richmond.

The company said they’re trying to get to some of the emergency work before they get back to regular customers first.

