Woman ‘violently attacked’ while riding CT Transit bus

By Kristina Russo

BRISTOL, Connecticut (WFSB) — The Bristol Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying an assault suspect.

On May 18th of this year, police say a female victim was violently attacked while riding on a CT Transit bus.

This unprovoked assault occurred while the driver was temporarily outside the bus, leaving the victim and offender alone.

The incident occurred at the North Main Street bus stop in Bristol, nearby the front of a McDonald’s chain restaurant.

The suspect was reportedly wearing a jacket that says “Frank Pepe,” and a “Joker” hat from Batman movies.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective Chris Cote at 860-314-4565.

* Warning the video may be difficult to watch.

