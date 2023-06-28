Excited Chiefs fans gather to view Lombardi Trophy at Missouri State Capitol

By Damilola Oduolowu

JEFFERSON CITY, Missouri (KOMU) — Fans traveled to the Capital City Tuesday to view the Kansas City Chief’s Super Bowl LVII Lombardi Trophy, displayed at the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City.

One of the fans at the public viewing said getting a chance to view the trophy was fascinating.

“I think it’s just really cool to see this up-close and personal and especially being a Chiefs fan. Just coming here with people that also enjoy it, I think it’s a really cool experience,” Rhianna Miller said.

Miller, like many others who came to the event, could not hold back their excitement at having the opportunity to see the trophy. Everyone at the viewing stood in line and took turns, with their phone cameras set, to have a moment with the Lombardi Trophy. Some took selfies and made videos with the Super Bowl trophy.

Another fan, Ayden Jones, also shared her delight at getting to see the trophy. She said that the Super Bowl was for everyone.

“For Missouri, this is like a huge accomplishment,” Jones said. “I mean, like all of us can agree and get together that this is such an amazing thing for Kansas City to win. It feels like not just Kansas City won, but like everyone in the state has won this.”

After taking pictures at the trophy display with his wife, Wendell Mitchell said it was a great feeling to be a part of their favorite team.

“We are very happy about it. Being here is a great accomplishment for the Chiefs,” Mitchell said. “They made my wife a fan of football because she likes to watch the players, especially [Patrick] Mahomes.”

In a press release announcing the event, Gov. Mike Parson said he appreciated the Chiefs for helping put together the trophy display in Jefferson City for members of the Chiefs Kingdom.

The two-day public viewing event of the “Chiefs Champion Tour” will continue at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the Capitol’s Rotunda and will wrap up at 3 pm.

