Horse rescued from creek in Williamson County

By Carmyn Gutierrez

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tennessee (WSMV) — A horse was rescued from a creek after becoming stuck on Monday.

The horse had attempted to jump across the water when it became trapped, according to Williamson County Fire and Rescue. The rescue team assisted the Williamson County Animal Center and helped guide the horse back to the shoreline.

WCFR crews used a fire hose to help guide the horse out of the water. The horse was removed safely and sustained no injuries.

After successfully reaching the shore, the animal reportedly required more encouragement to get on its feet.

