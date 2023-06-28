In new filing, retired judge owns up to misconduct in fleecing of Tuskegee Airman

By CHRIS TYE

Click here for updates on this story

CHICAGO (WBBM) — Now-retired Judge Patricia Martin oversaw a dozen other judges in Cook County Juvenile Court – and now we have learned she has admitted to misconduct involving stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from a former Tuskegee Airman.

CBS 2’s Chris Tye first broke the story about Martin’s conduct earlier this month. Now, new details have Martin on the verge of disbarment.

“If you can’t trust a judge, who can you trust?” said Ken Rapier, a friend of the former Tuskegee Airman.

Rapier was talking about Judge Martin, who spent 24 years on the bench – retiring as Cook County’s top juvenile court judge in 2020.

Around the same time, the Illinois Supreme Court – which investigates attorney misbehavior – alleges that as her uncle’s power of attorney, Martin “used at least $246,203.80 of… funds without his authority for her own personal purposes.”

“It really upsets me when somebody takes advantage of the Tuskegee Airmen,” Rapier said.

Martin’s uncle was Chicagoan and Tuskegee Airman Oscar Wilkerson, who died in February.

Earlier this month, a judge ordered Martin to pay Wilkerson’s estate a jaw-dropping $1.1 million for the theft. Now, we have learned she is owning up to it.

In an affidavit obtained by CBS 2, filed Monday, “Patricia Martin states… the evidence would clearly and convincingly establish the facts and conclusions of misconduct.”

These are the first steps toward almost guaranteed disbarment.

Rapier would like to see Martin disbarred.

“Absolutely,” he said. “I don’t think anyone that can’t be trusted should be on the bar.”

“It’s going to shake the entire Circuit Court of Cook County,” said CBS 2 Legal Analyst Irv Miller.

Miller calls Martin’s admission a massive fall from grace.

“She’s agreeing that the evidence against her clearly – and she uses the word ‘clearly’ – establishes that she committed misconduct in this particular case,” Miller said.

Martin could still face criminal charges. And as that $1 million repayment looms, Martin faces a future stripped of a law license – all for a theft Wilkerson’s friend says could have easily been avoided.

“She could’ve waited until he passed away, and then she’d have had all the money – and you know, we wouldn’t be having this conversation,” Rapier said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.