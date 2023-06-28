Musk accepts training offer from Canadian MMA icon GSP for cage fight against Zuckerberg

By Melissa Lopez-Martinez

Toronto (CTV Network) — Tesla CEO Elon Musk is seemingly ready to fight Meta CEO rival Mark Zuckerberg after accepting a training offer from Canadian MMA icon Georges St-Pierre.

In a Twitter thread last week, Musk said he would be up for a cage fight against Zuckerberg after speculation of Meta creating a rival app to Twitter called “Threads.” Musk made a comment on his concern for the Meta CEO owning several social media apps, tweeting, “I’m sure Earth can’t wait to be exclusively under Zuck’s thumb with no other options.”

A Twitter user jokingly warned Musk over his comments because Zuckerberg practises jiu-jitsu, to which Musk proposed a cage fight against his fellow tech billionaire. In response, Zuckerberg posted a screenshot of the Twitter thread with the caption “send me location” in an Instagram story.

On Tuesday, Quebec-born UFC legend Georges St-Pierre tweeted at Musk, offering to be his training partner in a potential fight against Zuckerberg.

“I’m a huge fan of yours and it would be an absolute honour to help you and be your training partner for the challenge against Zuckerberg,” St-Pierre tweeted.

“Ok, let’s do it,” replied Musk, who also owns Twitter.

While there is no confirmation as to whether the tech billionaires will actually fight offline, support online continues to fuel the promise of a potential cage fight.

Podcast host and jiu-jitsu black belt Lex Fridman tweeted a video of him training with Zuckerberg and said he was looking forward to training with Musk as well.

In a video posted on Twitter, UFC President Dana White also egged on the tech billionaires while wearing a shirt that read “Zuckerberg vs. Musk.”

