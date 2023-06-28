Worker paving OC parking lot attacked after asking group not to walk on asphalt, family says

By David González

GARDEN GROVE, California (KABC) — The family of a man who was severely beaten while on the job in Garden Grove is seeking help identifying the suspects involved.

Carlos Ayala’s vicious attack has left his entire family traumatized. His daughter Sara said her 54-year-old father now suffers from PTSD.

“He hears a loud noise, he jumps,” Sara said. “His defense is to hit you or put his hands up and defend himself because that’s unfortunately the last memory he has.”

She added, “He flinched by me trying to be affectionate towards him and it’s not fair because it’s never been like that.”

Sara said her father and his co-workers were paving the parking lot of a Garden Grove shopping center located near Westminster Avenue and Brookhurst Street just before 1 a.m. on Tuesday, June 20.

Sara said that’s when a group of men leaving Hay Karaoke assaulted them after they were asked not to step on the asphalt.

Sara said the attack left Carlos with severe brain injuries, including swelling, bleeding and skull fractures.

“I had to locate him,” the daughter said. “I didn’t know where he was so I had to call the hospitals. Wherever I thought he could be, I was calling them. I had to identify my dad as if he was no longer here.”

Sara said Garden Grove police is working to gather surveillance footage of the assault. She’s been told up to 20 people may have been involved.

Sara said her father is slowly recovering but is suffering from severe memory loss.

“We ask him, ‘Do you know what happened?’ He doesn’t know,” she said. “We talk to him and then 30 seconds later, he doesn’t remember what he just told us.”

She wants to bring those responsible to justice.

She said her dad is a devoted father who takes care of his family and didn’t deserve to be the victim of an attack.

“He’s great, he’s fun to be around … you rarely see him sad,” Sara said. “He’s very happy.”

She’s pleading with anyone who may have any information to call the Garden Grove Police Department as authorities continue to investigate.

In the meantime, the family has set up a GoFundMe fundraiser to help her father with medical expenses as he continues to recover.

