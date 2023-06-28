Young karate star gets words of encouragement from Hollywood icon after scoliosis diagnosis

By Chanteé Lans

LONG ISLAND, New York (WABC) — After undergoing a life-changing procedure and getting some encouragement from a Hollywood icon, a young teen is showing off his karate moves to those who got him back to his old self.

For 13-year-old Armaan Mohammed, karate is everything.

“I had been taking karate forever,” Mohammed said.

Cell phone video showed Mohammed doing karate back in 2019 when he was 10 years old, shortly before receiving the devastating diagnosis of scoliosis.

“I was wobbly, my feet felt numb,” he said.

With a 90-degree bend in his spine, Mohammed struggled to walk.

His mom, Parvin Yuudin, who after 15 years of trying had her only child, later learned that her son’s condition, if left untreated, could paralyze him for life.

She and Armaan agreed to get the corrective surgery.

Armaan Mohammed, who is Muslim, prayed in his hospital bed before his surgery as his mother anxiously waited in another room.

“This is why it’s very hard for me to today because this brought me a lot of memories, waiting here for 11 hours, not knowing what the outcome would be,” she said.

Now with rods and screws in his back, Mohammed’s surgery was a success.

“A 360-degree removal of the spine, an entire segment was removed to relieve the pressure on the spinal cord,” said Dr. Vishal Sarwahi, Chief of Pediatric Orthopedics.

Mohammed said he’s thankful for the whole medical team that he is alive today and not paralyzed.

His surgeon offered the Valley Stream middle schooler a surprise from his idol.

The original ‘Karate Kid’ himself, Ralph Macchio, signed his book and a picture for Mohammed.

“I was so excited when I saw it,” he said. “I still cannot believe it to this moment.”

Mohammed says he can’t wait to go home to frame the autographed picture. He says he hopes to thank Macchio in person one day.

