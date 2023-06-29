A child under 14 has been shot every day this week, Milwaukee police numbers show scary trajectory

By Yukare Nakayama

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — A devastating trend has been plaguing Milwaukee this week. Five children between the ages of 2-14 years old have been shot and hurt by gunfire.

All children are expected to survive, but not everyone is so lucky. Numbers from Milwaukee police highlight this tragic trend.

Tuesday night, the oldest victims, a 13 and 14-year-old boy, were shot near 37th and Lloyd around 7:40 p.m. The teens were rushed to the hospital.

The string of shootings began Sunday after a 7-year-old boy was shot near 22nd and Orchard. His mother was taken into custody.

On Monday, a 9-year-old boy was hit by a bullet near 35th and Wright around 9:20 p.m. He was treated for a non-fatal injury.

So far this year, MPD said they’ve reported 10 firearm-related homicides involving children, the victims between 2-18 years old.

The number of non-fatal shootings this year is 87.

Police said all these cases remain open.

