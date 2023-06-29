KCK man sentenced for sexually abusing girl he was babysitting

By Zoe Brown

LEAVENWORTH, Kansas (KCTV) — A Kansas City, Kansas, man has been sentenced for sexually abusing a girl he was trusted to babysit.

According to the Office of Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson, 62-year-old Bobby Joe Brown was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years.

The sentence comes after Brown was found guilty in May of aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

The county attorney’s office says Brown was a friend of the girl’s family and that they trusted him to babysit children.

However, court documents state the crime took place between December of 2018 and November of 2021. At that time, the girl was younger than 14.

Investigators were made aware of the crime in November of 2021. At that time, her parents reached out to police because the girl disclosed to them that Brown had sexually abused her.

“What happened to these children is a travesty,” the county attorney said. “It took strength and courage for these children to testify in court.”

“Without these children, we wouldn’t have received a conviction in this case,” Thompson continued. “It’s so important for parents to know those who care for their children, and it’s important to keep open lines of communication going between parents and their children.”

Brown’s mugshot is unavailable because the inmate roster at the county sheriff’s office is down for maintenance.

