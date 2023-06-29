Man faces charges for attacking state representative while she attended prayer service at XL Center

By Zoe Strothers and Marcy Jones

HARTFORD, Connecticut (WFSB) — State Representative Maryam Khan and her family were attacked while attending Eid-al-Adha prayers at the Xl Center, according to The Connecticut chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

CAIR-CT is the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization.

They are calling for an investigation into the alleged physical attack on Rep. Khan, her sister, a female friend, and Khan’s three children, 15 and 10-year-old daughters, and a 12-year-old son.

CAIR-CT says the group was approached by a man who made vulgar and obscene remarks, grabbed Khan, hit her, and threw her to the ground.

They say another worshipper intervened, chased the suspect, and held the suspect until police arrived.

“We urge local, state and federal law enforcement authorities to investigate a possible bias motive for this attack and to ensure the safety of the Connecticut Muslim community during the ongoing Eid al-Adha celebrations,” said CAIR-Connecticut Chair Farhan Memon. “All too often we have seen American Muslims, or those perceived to be Muslim, targeted by hate because of their attire, race or ethnicity.”

Hartford Police say they responded to 225 Trumbull Street on a report of a male who assaulted a female, who was later determined to be a public official, at 11:06 a.m.

Officers found the suspect being detained by bystanders at the intersection of Trumbull Street and Chapel Street North.

“During the officer’s investigation, it was determined that the suspect approached a female, later determined to be a public official, and began to make unwanted advances,” Hartford police said in a statement. “The suspect also attempted to prevent her from leaving and assaulted the female.”

Police say Khan suffered minor injuries and was evaluated by EMS.

The suspect, 30-year-old Andrey Desmond of New Britain, was arrested and charged with unlawful restraint 2nd degree, assault 3rd degree, breach of peace 2nd degree, and interfering with police.

Memon says the prayer service should have had a heightened police presence given an increase in attacks on the Muslim community.

Instead, he says the Muslim community had to hire two off-duty officers at their own expense.

“Given the size and prominence of the event, more officers should have been present. Other cities and towns in Connecticut have proactively assigned officers to mosques to protect against such attacks,” Memon said. “When police departments step up and protect their citizens, versus when police expect citizens to step up and protect themselves, then police aren’t really there to help when an emergency like this happens. And so, what we want to know is, what the police’s plan is to make sure this type of thing doesn’t happen again.”

Speaker of the House Matt Ritter and Majority Leader Jason Rojas responded to the attack in a statement.

“We know Rep. Maryam Khan was attacked and injured today outside the Eid al-Adha prayer ceremony at the XL Center in Hartford. We currently do not have details of the assault and will hold off on commenting further until we do. State Capitol Police have assured us they will work with Hartford Police to conduct a full and thorough investigation.

It is especially painful that Rep. Khan was attacked on a holy day of peace and prayer. On a day she should be spending with her friends and family. Rep. Khan is an amazing leader and person who is committed to faith, love and service – we are sending our well-wishes and support tonight to Maryam and her family.”

Speaker of the House Matt Ritter and Majority Leader Jason Rojas

According to Memon, Representative Khan is a little beat up. She has scratches and bruises on her body.

As of right now, police are not calling this a hate crime.

Mayor Luke Bronin also released this a statement in regards to the attack:

“I was in attendance at the Eid al-Adha prayer service with Representative Khan this morning, and it was a beautiful, peaceful gathering of families coming together in faith and community. I’m deeply troubled by the assault that she endured following the prayer service. Hartford Police have the suspect in custody and they are investigating the attack. I spoke with Representative Khan this afternoon and am deeply sorry for what she and her family experienced today, on what should have been a day of joy and celebration.”

Mayor Luke Bronin

