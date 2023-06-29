Miami-Dade attorney loves helping out at Animal Services

By CBS MIAMI TEAM

MIAMI (WFOR) — A Miami-Dadde attorney caught our attention, but not because of his legal expertise.

Hashim Burney volunteers at Miami-Dade Animal Services, he’s been doing it for the past seven years. He said he loves spending time with dogs and taking them out for walks.

Hashim has received the Volunteer of the Year Award from Miami-Dade Animal Services for the past four years.

Here’s how you can become a volunteer:

Volunteers must be 16 years of age or older (or 15 if volunteering with a parent or adult volunteer) Commit to a requirement of 6 months and 100 hours Must pass a criminal history background check provided by ASD. Volunteers 15 years old will have the background check done along with their parents or legal guardian. Be able to effectively communicate in the English language Complete and return the volunteer application Attend a volunteer orientation Adhere to the volunteer dress code (long khaki pants, closed-toe shoes, and volunteer t-shirt that will be provided)

Click the following link to get more details on becoming a volunteer: miamidade.gov/global/service.page?Mduid_service=ser159839177136735

