CNN - Regional

Search underway for shoplifters accused of stealing $400-$500 of laundry detergent

Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office is searching for three men who stole $400 to $500 worth of laundry detergent from a King Soopers store. The store they targeted is on Arapahoe Road west of Holly.
Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office is searching for three men who stole $400 to $500 worth of laundry detergent from a King Soopers store. The store they targeted is on Arapahoe Road west of Holly.
Published 11:05 AM

By CBSCOLORADO.COM STAFF

    ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colorado (KCNC) — Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for three men who stole $400 to $500 worth of laundry detergent from a King Soopers store. The store they targeted is on Arapahoe Road west of Holly.

Three men stole the laundry detergent on June 18.

One man goes by “Robert” and he has dark brown hair and a mustache. The man wearing the Superman shirt and baseball cap is known as “Bugsy.”

