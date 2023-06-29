Snake removers seeing increase in calls with warmer weather

By Patsy Douglas

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Alabama (WVTM) — With the warmer weather, more people are seeing snakes enter their homes this season.

A central Alabama man and his team travel throughout the area to help safely capture them.

Chelsea and Mountain Brook are the biggest hotbeds right now, Snake Removers owner Mark Hay said.

He captured a copperhead after a child in a Mountain Brook neighborhood spotted the snake when he went to retrieve his basketball.

Thankfully, the kid knew to watch out for potential snakes and called for help.

This is a situation Hay believes will happen often, especially during the summer months.

“Right now, we are having temperatures that are almost 100 (degrees) this week. You are not going to see a snake between 10 and, say 4 or 5 o’clock. They’re going to be out earlier in the morning and later in the evening when the sun isn’t so critical,” Hay said.

To help avoid run-ins with snakes, professionals recommend:

– Keep your grass cut – Never put your hands and feet in places you can’t see first – Carry a flashlight when it’s dark – Call a professional snake remover to do the job if you spot them in your area

