Woman’s body found in vehicle submerged in Rochester retention pond, police say

By
Published 10:00 AM

By WCCO STAFF

    ROCHESTER, Minnesota (WCCO) — A woman’s body was found in a vehicle submerged in a retention pond Wednesday afternoon in Rochester.

Police say the discovery was made on the 4000 block of 19th Street Northwest, and it appeared that the vehicle had been in the pond for some time – and was only now visible due to “dry conditions and low water level.”

The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office is working on identifying the victim.

