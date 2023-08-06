Suspect dead; officer in hospital after shooting concludes police pursuit

By Gabe Swartz

Click here for updates on this story

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kansas (KCTV) — A police pursuit for a stolen vehicle that hit a police car started at one QuikTrip location and ended at another with an officer-involved shooting that killed a suspect and left a Fairway Police Officer with critical injuries.

The Lenexa Police Department said at about 7:30 a.m. Sunday a stolen vehicle call came in dispatching officers to the QuikTrip located at 95th Street and I-35. Officers located that car and the suspect struck one of LPD’s patrol cars in the stolen vehicle.

Police said they pursued the suspect northbound on I-35 Highway, until the suspect wound up at the QuikTrip on Lamar Avenue.

UPDATE 12:19 p.m.: Lenexa Police said a contact team consisting of officers from multiple agencies went inside the QuikTrip on Lamar Avenue to arrest the suspects. There, an exchange of gunfire resulted in the death of one suspect. An officer was shot and taken to an area hospital. Lenexa Police said another suspect was taken into custody.

The Johnson County Officer-Involved Critical Incident Investigation Team (OICIIT) is investigating the incident, which is in its preliminary stages, police said. The agencies involved in the incident are Lenexa Police Department, Fairway Police Department, Mission Police Department and the Kansas Highway Patrol.

UPDATE 12:59 p.m.: Police said a male suspect is dead and a female suspect is in custody. Police said a male officer was injured, but were not able to provide the condition of the officer.

UPDATE: 1:33 p.m.: Police said a Fairway Police Department officer was shot and is in critical condition.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The area of Lamar northbound and southbound near the QuikTrip was blocked for hours Sunday morning after the incident.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.