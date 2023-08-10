Body part found in trash bin left on Boston sidewalk

By CHRISTINA HAGER

BOSTON (WBZ) — Boston Police spent much of Monday morning sifting through trash in a dumpster at the city’s Public Works central facility on Frontage Road. Detectives were seen pulling out a big blue lid from a container.

Sources tell the WBZ I-Team the DPW was dumping a pile of trash, when the lid came off, and a human arm fell out.

Sources say GPS on the city’s truck traced the trash back to Winchester Street near the intersection with Arlington Street in Bay Village. That’s where a citizen complaint came in on the Boston: 311 app at 9:17 a.m., showing a picture of a shopping cart with a blue bin inside.

In response to the complaint, the DPW picked it up, and brought it to the city dumpsters on Frontage Road. That’s where a security camera caught footage of the crew making the grim discovery.

“Most of the neighborhood puts trash right there in front of our door, so it’s not unusual, but that is terrifying,” said Shelly Imonti, who works down the street.

“It’s surprising when it’s so close to home,” said Colm Manion, who was working on a nearby construction project.

In the DPW dumpster, detectives were also seen pulling out a beige blanket or clothing, and a hooded blue jacket.

While Boston Police try to figure out how the body got to Winchester Street, it’s now in the hands of the state medical examiner to determine how the person died, and who it is.

