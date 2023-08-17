15-year-old Greenfield girl arrested again for grand theft auto

By Felix Cortez

GREENFIELD, California (KSBW) — A 15-year-old Greenfield girl accused of being a serial car thief has been arrested a fourth time for grand theft auto, this time prompting her detention in juvenile hall and police requesting prosecutors go after her parents in truancy court.

The girl was arrested again on Monday after police say they found her cruising on the 600 block of Maple Avenue in Greenfield with two other friends.

It was the repeat offender’s fourth arrest in just two months.

In July, Greenfield police say the young girl stole three vehicles in one week alone. In one case, she’s accused of stealing a car with a man inside. In that case, the girl was charged with grand theft auto and kidnapping.

Police say the sophomore-age girl is engaging in felonious behavior instead of going to school.

“She’s stealing the cars and just joyriding around in them, picking up friends and hanging out,” said Justin Mattke with Greenfield police.

Investigators say the alleged teen criminal is looking for crimes of opportunity, usually stealing cars that are left running and unattended.

Police say in the previous arrests, the girl was caught and released to her parents, spending little time in a juvenile detention center.

But this time, probation officers put a hold on her and ordered the girl to be held in juvenile hall.

The juvenile court judge will ultimately decide whether the girl will be released back to her parents or must remain in custody.

Since the 15-year-old is skipping school, police have sent a truancy citation to prosecutors hoping prosecutors will press charges against her parents for failing to keep their daughter in school.

Police have the following tips on how to prevent your vehicle from being stolen: never leave your car running and unattended; always lock your car doors; park your vehicle in well-lit areas; and consider installing anti-theft devices.

