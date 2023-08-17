Police release names of 3 children, woman killed and suspect in OKC quadruple murder-suicide

By Jonathan Greco

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — Police released the identities of the three children and the woman killed and the suspect accused in a quadruple murder-suicide in a northwest Oklahoma City neighborhood.

Around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, a family member walked into a home near Melrose Lane and Rockwell Avenue and found a woman and three children shot. The family member and police also found a man with a gunshot wound to the head.

The woman and two children were pronounced dead at the scene. The third child and man were taken to a hospital, where police said they later died.

The Oklahoma City Police Department identified the victims as 29-year-old Cassandra Flores, 9-year-old Hillary Armendariz, 5-year-old Damaris Armendariz and 2-year-old Matias Armendariz. Police also identified the suspect as 28-year-old Ruben Armendariz.

Investigators believe Flores and Ruben Armendariz were married but separated, according to a news release. Police said it appeared he shot the four victims before turning the gun on himself.

The investigation is in its early stages. Police said detectives are working to piece together what led up to the quadruple murder-suicide.

