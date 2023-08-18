7 charged in extensive commercial theft ring in Henderson County, 8th suspect sought

By Denise Pridgen

HENDERSONVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Seven people are facing felony charges in connection to a commercial theft ring in Henderson County.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office first got a report about employee-related theft at Cason Builders Supply in April.

Investigators said two former employees — Jose Ruben Huerta and Marcelino Huerta — were found to have sold almost $180,000 of inventory to various local businesses without knowledge or consent from Cason Builders Supply.

Detectives of the HCSO Property Crimes Unit have brought charges against seven people believed to have been involved in the elaborate theft network, and an eighth suspect is being sought.

Those arrested include:

Jose Ruben Huerta: Charged with more than 40 counts of felony larceny by employee and felony conspiracy. Marcelino Huerta: Charged with 18 counts of felony larceny by employee and felony conspiracy. Jose Jiminez Rosales, owner of A&L Landscaping: Charged with 6 counts of aid and abet larceny by employee and felony conspiracy. Hugo Hernandez Castillo, owner of HH Concrete: Charged with 5 counts of aid and abet larceny by employee and felony conspiracy. Jose Salinas Ramirez, owner of Ramirez Landscaping: Charged with 7 counts of aid and abet larceny by employee and felony conspiracy. Primitivo Mejia-Juarez, owner of Primo’s Wall Masonry: Charged with 10 counts of aid and abet larceny by employee and felony conspiracy. Julio Cesar Luna Hernandez, owner of JHCC Construction: Charged with 4 counts of aid and abet larceny by employee and felony conspiracy.

Outstanding warrants have been issued for Antonio Moguel-Aguilar, owner of Anthony’s Landscaping, who is wanted for six counts of aid and abet larceny by employee and felony conspiracy.

