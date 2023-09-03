13-year-old fires gun after Missouri high school suspends football game, relocates students off campus due to fighting

By Rheanna Wachter

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — Violence continues to affect local high schools, as the third school this week has enacted safety measures following fighting among the students.

St. Mary’s South Side Catholic High School suspended a football game with Hazelwood East after fights broke out on the campus. Security proceeded to move everyone off the campus to a gas station across the street, where a 13-year-old then fired a gun. The 13-year-old was arrested, and the gun was recovered. No one was injured by the gunfire.

This follows as Alton High School is installing metal detectors, and Vashon High School canceled a football game; both were due to fighting among the students.

In a statement from the school, President Mike England stated that Captain Latricia Allen from the First District was at the event and said that the fights were between students from other schools.

“Please know that the safety of our young men, families and SMSSC community is our utmost priority,” said England in a statement. “The behavior last night will not be tolerated and does not reflect the values of our school community.”

SMSSC states they will adjust admission and safety protocols ahead of future events. These changes will be available in the coming week.

“We are grateful that no one was seriously injured and we are committed to doing everything we can to make sure this does not happen again,” said England.

