Grandmother, mother, and 2 daughters enroll at Wisconsin college together

By Tajma Hall

Click here for updates on this story

KENOSHA, Wisconsin (WDJT) — The first day of school is a big day for anybody, but for one family, this year is extra special.

Carthage College is welcoming a group of students who are all related. Three generations of one family will be attending the campus together this year.

“It’s kind of crazy,” said Samantha Malczewski, a sophomore nursing student at Carthage who shared her first day of school with her sister, Mia Carter, her mom, and grandma.

“I’m so proud,” said Mia.

Amy Malczewski, who is the middle generation, has worked at the college for years. She knew she wanted to pursue a degree of her own and got the idea for her mom, Christy, to join the same program.

“I just feel proud to be watching my daughters grow up and be more mature and have new experiences, but now also to see my mom accomplish something that she’s always wanted to, and then even to accomplish something that I’ve always wanted to…I could probably burst I’m so proud right now,” Amy said.

Following retirement, Christy Schwan says pursuing her master’s is something she’s always wanted to do, and she’s thrilled to share the experience with her daughter and granddaughters.

“It’s fun to be able to see them here when I’m on campus,” said Schwan. The inspiration to dream big crosses all three generations.

“My mom raised me, obviously, to face my fears. I always say I think I’m afraid every day of my life, but I just do things anyway and my mom taught me that,” Amy said.

And while learning lessons herself this semester, Christy hopes to pass along a lesson of her own to her girls.

” I want them to know that age doesn’t matter. You can do whatever you want at any age that you want, and that learning is something that you do through your whole life,” Christy said.

All four ladies say they’re excited to share the year and maybe have a study date or two.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.