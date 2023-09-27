Family speaks out after gunfire sounds off at high school football game

By Bryant McCray

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — Milwaukee police are looking for at least five people of interest after a shooting near an area high school Friday night.

The shooting happened during Milwaukee Lutheran High School’s homecoming football game.

The homecoming game was in its third quarter when shots rang out, sending families and kids running for cover. Now, families who were at the game are speaking out against gun violence across Milwaukee.

“It’s a tough pill to swallow, and you hate to even know that that has happened in your area, or let alone to a person you know,” said D’juan Hill, whose son heard shots fire out at the football game.

“I would have never thought that my son would have gun violence at his school,” said Hill.

Hill is the father of D’Juan Jr., a freshman attending his first homecoming game Friday night until gunfire ended the fun.

“I’m thinking, are people shooting? What’s happening? and I just tried to get out of the area and get inside as fast as I can,” said D’Juan Jr.

A now-deleted livestreamed video from the school’s YouTube page showed players on the field running for cover as gunfire rang out.

“I hope whoever did it is punished, or penalized, I really do. They need to know this is a result of your actions,” said Hill.

In an email, Milwaukee Lutheran High School said the school will be doing virtual learning for the rest of the week.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department, or you can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

