Dr. Dianne Jemison Pollard: A Legacy Remembered

By Francis Page, Jr.

October 10, 2023 (Houston Style Magazine) — The Houston Style Magazine family, along with the world, stands somberly still as we remember the monumental life and legacy of Dr. Dianne Jemison Pollard. On October 4th, 2023, this veritable titan in the world of journalism and academia gracefully departed this realm, leaving behind an awe-inspiring legacy that will undoubtedly continue to illuminate the path for many.

Dr. Jemison Pollard was a beacon of dedication, resilience, and unyielding love for her family, students, and the countless souls she touched both directly and indirectly. She was survived by her son Edward (Vanessa), daughter Celestine, grandchildren EJ and Nadia, and siblings Bettye Wagner and Ted Jemison. The memory of her parents, Celestine Catlett Jemison and the civil rights icon Rev. Dr. TJ Jemison, undoubtedly served as her guiding light.

The Home Going Celebration, a grand homage fitting for such a revered figure, will be held on Monday, October 16th, at the historic Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, Houston, Texas. The doors open at 9:30 am, and as per the family’s wishes, attendees are kindly requested to be seated by 10:00 am.

Dr. Dianne Jemison Pollard’s storied journey in academia began with her earning degrees from illustrious institutions such as Fisk University and the University of Wisconsin. She culminated her educational journey with an Ed.D degree from Texas Southern University, where she passionately dedicated 44 years of her life, shaping the minds of future leaders. Her notable positions at TSU, including the Dean of the Thomas F. Freeman Honors College and Chairperson of the Department of Fine Arts, are testaments to her unmatched dedication and leadership.

In addition to her profound impact in academia, Dr. Jemison Pollard’s reach extended to the stage, where she directed over fifty diverse productions, and to communities worldwide through her eighteen religious pageants. Her contributions weren’t limited to just academia and arts; she was a stalwart in her community, involved in Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., and the Links Spring Cypress Chapter.

In December 2022, the city of Houston celebrated her immense contributions by declaring a day in her honor. However, amidst all the titles and accolades, she cherished “Mom” above all, a testament to her unwavering love for her family.

Her father, Rev. Dr. TJ Jemison’s groundbreaking contributions to the civil rights movement, notably his mentorship to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., highlighted the lineage of service and dedication Dr. Pollard hailed from.

Dr. Dianne Jemison Pollard’s unwavering faith, impeccable dedication to service, and enduring love for all she encountered will forever be etched in the annals of history. The Houston Style Magazine family and the broader global community salute this irreplaceable icon, forever grateful for the brilliance she shared with the world. Rest in eternal peace, Dr. Dianne Jemison Pollard. You are gone, but your legacy will forever illuminate our path.

