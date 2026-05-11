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Extreme heat warning continues today

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Updated
today at 6:33 AM
Published 6:13 AM

Highs will soar to near 110 later this afternoon as high pressure maintains it's grip on the Western states today.

High pressure across the region will keep temps about 15+ degrees above our seasonal norm (93) through today, with modest cooler tomorrow.

An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect until 8 this evening.

A font moving into the region tomorrow will bring breezy and slightly cooler temps, with even more cooling through mid-week.

90s return from Wednesday into Friday before we heat back into the lower 100s for the weekend ahead.

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Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

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