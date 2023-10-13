Vehicle plunges off cliff along highway; 1 dead, 2 injured

By Carlos Castaneda

California (KPIX) — One person was killed and two others injured after their vehicle plunged off a cliff along Highway 1 at Pescadero State Beach, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The crash was reported at 9:57 p.m. and when officers responded they found one vehicle over the embankment above the beach and three victims.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene and two women were taken to the hospital. Each of the victims were in their 20s, a CHP officer said.

CHP Officer Mark Schaukowitch said the car had crossed Highway 1 into a parking lot above the beach before going over the edge.

“The vehicle appears to have been traveling westbound on Pescadero Creek Road, crossed over at Highway 1 and entered the parking lot at Pescadero State Beach and went over the embankment,” said Schaukowitch.

Schaukowitch added it was still to be determined why the car went past the parking lot’s edge onto the beach below.

