Big Island police charge man with assault after woman hit with arrow

By Kathryn Doorey

KOHALA, Hawaii (KITV) — Big Island police arrested and charged 32-year-old Gimmy Palafox Ventura with second-degree assault, for allegedly striking a woman with an arrow as she was walking to her car on Wednesday, September 6, 2023.

The attack happened at Hapuna Beach State park Recreation Area around 7:30 p.m. The victim reported to police that she realized she had suffered a large cut and was bleeding from her left bicep, after walking to her car. When officers located her and her vehicle in the area of Kawaihae and Akulani Road, they saw an arrow lodged within the driver’s side rear quarter panel of her vehicle.

The length and type of arrow was determined to be consistent with arrows used for crossbows.

The 31-year-old victim was treated for her injuries and later released.

The police investigation identified Ventura as a person of interest, using DNA analysis obtained from the arrow recovered from the victim’s car.

On Wednesday morning, October 11, 2023, detectives executed search warrants on Ventura’s residence and vehicle, a 2023 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck, at the 4500 block of Ohia Street in Honoka’a.

The search warrants resulted in the recovery of two arrows found in Ventura’s bedroom. A crossbow, 6 additional arrows, numerous arrow tips and fletching were all recovered from Ventura’s vehicle.

Following his charges, his bail was set at $2,000.

Police ask anyone who may have information regarding this incident to contact Detective Cacique Melendez at (808) 326-4646, ext. 281, or via email at Cacique.melendez@hawaiicounty.gov or the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00.

