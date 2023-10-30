“Just say whoa,” Popular mini horse helps teach students about bullying dangers

By Katrina Kincade

WAKEFIELD, Massachusetts (WBZ) — How can a miniature horse help prevent and combat bullying?

More than 250 fifth grade students at Galvin Middle School in Wakefield gathered for a special presentation during National Bullying Awareness Month. After discussing four types of bullying, Lifting Spirits Miniature Horses surprised the students during their “Just Say Whoa” presentation with Peaches, the mini horse.

“It’s just a unique way to enter the conversation,” Galvin Middle Principal Megan Webb told WBZ-TV.

“What’s great about the program is since it’s an animal assisted activity, the kids retain the information more,” said Lifting Spirits Miniature Horses founder Toni Hadad.

The connection is “woah” is how you stop a horse, and in the program, it means “We Help One Another.” It’s teaching students to stand up to bullying and be accepting of differences.

“Peaches is different and she’s obviously not a normal horse she’s very tiny, so that’s how we bring in the differences to the program,” Hadad said.

She hopes that translates to how the students interact with each other.

“We talk about how being different is okay and everyone’s different and to accept differences in people and being kind and respectful,” Hadad told WBZ.

The school says that as the youngest grade, it’s important to talk to the fifth graders about what to do when they see someone being treated unfairly. They hope the presentation empowers them to know how to stand up for others.

“They might be shy to come forward and talk about how they’re feeling themselves but when you’re talking about an adorable pony and talking about animals in general it’s just a much easier conversation,” Webb said.

Hadad and Lifting Spirits were selected by the national “Just Say Whoa” program to give the presentations around New England.

Peaces is booked for the rest of the year, but if you’d like her to come to a presentation at your school they’re now booking for next year. For more information, visit their website.

