Uvalde breaks ground on new elementary school, “the children deserve a safe environment”

UVALDE, Texas (KTVT) — A groundbreaking was held Saturday in Uvalde for a new school to replace Robb Elementary School, where 19 students and two teachers were murdered in a 2022 mass shooting.

“The children of Uvalde deserve to have a safe environment where they can continue to learn and grow. We are honored to have the privilege of spending time with this wonderful community,” shared the Uvalde CISD Moving Forward Foundation.

The nonprofit was created in the wake of the tragedy that rocked the community and country alike. H-E-B and the Butt family donated the first $10 million to the foundation.

In November 2022, $15 million in state funds were allocated to Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District to go toward the building of the new school. Designed by Huckabee Architects in Fort Worth, for many the new school represents an integral part of the healing process. This despite the fact that Robb Elementary still stands, with no official word from the district on when or if it will be demolished. But the building is closed and will never again be used as a school, according to the foundation.

Built on a 23-acre lot, the new school is located near Leona and Fourth Street adjacent to Dalton Elementary. This allows for both campuses to access the common spaces such as the gymnasium, library, and playgrounds. Dalton is home to pre-K through 1st graders, and the new elementary will house 2nd through 4th grade.

“It is very open,” Huckabee Architects CEO Chris Huckabee previously told CBS News Texas. “There is a lot of security worked into those openings, but nonetheless it has the feel of a traditional school building that you would see today anyway.”

The new school is twice the size of Robb Elementary with a design that incorporates tributes, such as a memorial tree. Researchers and specialists in trauma acted were consultants on the new school’s design and architecture as well.

The new school isn’t yet fully funded, according to the non-profit, which said it’s more than 75% of the way there.

