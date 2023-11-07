4-year-old girl thanks Hamden firefighters who freed her from getting wedged behind radiator

By Rob Polansky

HAMDEN, Connecticut (WFSB) — The family of a 4-year-old girl in Hamden sought to thank firefighters for freeing the girl when she became trapped in her home.

Hamden firefighters posted to social media that Maggie got her leg stuck between a radiator and a wall.

A crew was able to free her without injury.

Firefighters said Maggie’s family was so grateful that they paid the firehouse a visit later in the day.

“Maggie brought her favorite stuffed animal along with some delicious cupcakes,” the fire department posted to social media.

Firefighters posted a picture with Maggie, firefighter Tim Doyle and Lt. Mike Deline.

