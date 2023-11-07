Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

4-year-old girl thanks Hamden firefighters who freed her from getting wedged behind radiator

By
Published 7:30 AM

By Rob Polansky

Click here for updates on this story

    HAMDEN, Connecticut (WFSB) — The family of a 4-year-old girl in Hamden sought to thank firefighters for freeing the girl when she became trapped in her home.

Hamden firefighters posted to social media that Maggie got her leg stuck between a radiator and a wall.

A crew was able to free her without injury.

Firefighters said Maggie’s family was so grateful that they paid the firehouse a visit later in the day.

“Maggie brought her favorite stuffed animal along with some delicious cupcakes,” the fire department posted to social media.

Firefighters posted a picture with Maggie, firefighter Tim Doyle and Lt. Mike Deline.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content